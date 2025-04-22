Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Unpardonable Terrorist Attack Shocks Nation

A terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, left several feared dead and over 20 injured. President Droupadi Murmu condemned the shocking attack as inhuman and unpardonable, extending condolences to the victims' families and wishing swift recovery for the injured.

Updated: 22-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:45 IST
A serene Tuesday afternoon in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was shattered by a terrorist attack targeting tourists, leaving the nation in shock. President Droupadi Murmu condemned the act, describing it as a shocking and unpardonable strike on innocent lives.

Amid the chaos, it is feared that multiple tourists have lost their lives, with more than 20 injured in the assault. The picturesque meadow in Kashmir's Pahalgam town is now a site of tragedy, marking a grim day for those visiting the area.

Estimations suggest the death toll could exceed 20, although details remain sparse. Offering heartfelt condolences, President Murmu expressed her prayers for the families and the recovery of those injured, urging for unequivocal condemnation of such inhuman acts on citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

