Jeweller's Tragic Family Incident Unveiled
A jeweller, Mukesh Verma, allegedly killed his wife and three children by poisoning them, and then attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train. He survived due to the timely intervention of Railway Protection Force personnel. The incident was uncovered through a WhatsApp status shared by Verma.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident unfolded when a jeweller allegedly murdered his entire family by poisoning them in Etawah, police revealed. Mukesh Verma, the jeweller in question, reportedly killed his wife and three children before attempting suicide.
Verma allegedly posted photos of the deceased on his WhatsApp status, leading family members to discover the bodies. Senior Superintendent of Police, Sanjai Kumar, said the tragic event was rooted in a family dispute.
Verma's suicide attempt was thwarted by Railway Protection Force personnel when he jumped in front of the Marudhar Express train. He suffered minor injuries and the bodies were sent for postmortem examinations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- jeweller
- family
- tragedy
- Etawah
- suicide
- poisoning
- Railway Protection Force
- police
- postmortem
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: Former Chhattisgarh DGP's Son Allegedly Dies by Suicide
Protest Erupts Over CPI(M) Leader's Alleged Involvement in Magistrate's Suicide
South African Tragedy: Pesticide Poisoning Claims Children's Lives
CPI(M) Leader P P Divya Arrested in Magistrate Suicide Case
Bombay High Court Upholds FIR against Leader for Offensive WhatsApp Messages