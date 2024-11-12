Left Menu

Jeweller's Tragic Family Incident Unveiled

A jeweller, Mukesh Verma, allegedly killed his wife and three children by poisoning them, and then attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train. He survived due to the timely intervention of Railway Protection Force personnel. The incident was uncovered through a WhatsApp status shared by Verma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded when a jeweller allegedly murdered his entire family by poisoning them in Etawah, police revealed. Mukesh Verma, the jeweller in question, reportedly killed his wife and three children before attempting suicide.

Verma allegedly posted photos of the deceased on his WhatsApp status, leading family members to discover the bodies. Senior Superintendent of Police, Sanjai Kumar, said the tragic event was rooted in a family dispute.

Verma's suicide attempt was thwarted by Railway Protection Force personnel when he jumped in front of the Marudhar Express train. He suffered minor injuries and the bodies were sent for postmortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

