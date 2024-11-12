Jeweller's Tragic Family Incident Unveiled

A shocking incident unfolded when a jeweller allegedly murdered his entire family by poisoning them in Etawah, police revealed. Mukesh Verma, the jeweller in question, reportedly killed his wife and three children before attempting suicide.

Verma allegedly posted photos of the deceased on his WhatsApp status, leading family members to discover the bodies. Senior Superintendent of Police, Sanjai Kumar, said the tragic event was rooted in a family dispute.

Verma's suicide attempt was thwarted by Railway Protection Force personnel when he jumped in front of the Marudhar Express train. He suffered minor injuries and the bodies were sent for postmortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)