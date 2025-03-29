Balochistani Leader Survives Suicide Attack Amidst Protests

A suicide bomber targeted a sit-in protest led by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal, in Balochistan, Pakistan. Despite the attack, Mengal and his party workers were unharmed.

In the blast, which occurred in Mastung, near Quetta, four participants sustained injuries. Mengal is at the forefront of a long march from Wadh to Quetta, advocating for the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee members, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch, arrested under anti-terrorism charges.

Security measures around the rally were increased following the bombing attempt, with local authorities investigating the incident. Mengal reassured supporters of their safety, emphasizing the party's lack of threats from external groups and calling for the release of arrested protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)