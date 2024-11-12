Uproar in Prayagraj: Student Protests Over UPPSC Examination Decisions

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Prayagraj police of employing force on students voicing their concerns against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Allegations suggest this isn't the first attempt to quell protests centered on job demands.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, condemned the lathi charge on students seeking dialogue over perceived UPPSC injustices. He highlighted the reoccurring issue of youth voices being stifled by the ruling BJP.

Responding to the uproar, the UPPSC emphasized exam integrity and candidate convenience, instituting measures to eliminate irregularities and maintain merit. Despite protests, the exams will proceed as scheduled, aiming to ensure fairness and historical transparency.

