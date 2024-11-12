Left Menu

Uproar in Prayagraj: Student Protests Over UPPSC Examination Decisions

Congress has accused Prayagraj police of lathi-charging students protesting the UPPSC's arbitrary actions. These protests highlight ongoing discontent over youth employment issues. The UPPSC reiterated its commitment to exam integrity, addressing concerns about irregularities and inconvenient scheduling. Opposition parties criticized the state's response to the protests, labeling it anti-youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:13 IST
Uproar in Prayagraj: Student Protests Over UPPSC Examination Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Prayagraj police of employing force on students voicing their concerns against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Allegations suggest this isn't the first attempt to quell protests centered on job demands.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, condemned the lathi charge on students seeking dialogue over perceived UPPSC injustices. He highlighted the reoccurring issue of youth voices being stifled by the ruling BJP.

Responding to the uproar, the UPPSC emphasized exam integrity and candidate convenience, instituting measures to eliminate irregularities and maintain merit. Despite protests, the exams will proceed as scheduled, aiming to ensure fairness and historical transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024