Uproar in Prayagraj: Student Protests Over UPPSC Examination Decisions
Congress has accused Prayagraj police of lathi-charging students protesting the UPPSC's arbitrary actions. These protests highlight ongoing discontent over youth employment issues. The UPPSC reiterated its commitment to exam integrity, addressing concerns about irregularities and inconvenient scheduling. Opposition parties criticized the state's response to the protests, labeling it anti-youth.
The Congress on Tuesday accused the Prayagraj police of employing force on students voicing their concerns against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Allegations suggest this isn't the first attempt to quell protests centered on job demands.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, condemned the lathi charge on students seeking dialogue over perceived UPPSC injustices. He highlighted the reoccurring issue of youth voices being stifled by the ruling BJP.
Responding to the uproar, the UPPSC emphasized exam integrity and candidate convenience, instituting measures to eliminate irregularities and maintain merit. Despite protests, the exams will proceed as scheduled, aiming to ensure fairness and historical transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
