Trump Taps Lee Zeldin for EPA Leadership

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Lee Zeldin, a former congressman and loyal supporter, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Despite Zeldin's surprising pick, he is expected to make deregulatory strides while maintaining high environmental standards. Zeldin's political history includes not certifying the 2020 election results.

Updated: 12-11-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:15 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a move signaling a strong deregulatory stance, President-elect Donald Trump appointed former Representative Lee Zeldin as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency. Zeldin, a known Trump ally, has been tasked with balancing deregulation and environmental safety as the administration takes shape.

Zeldin's experience in Congress was notably unrelated to environmental policy oversight, making his selection unexpected. Trump, however, praises Zeldin's reformative approach and his impressive showing in New York's 2022 gubernatorial race despite his loss.

The news of Zeldin's appointment follows Trump's recent announcement of Stephen Miller in a top policy role. Both appointments underline Trump's preference for loyalists and promise a continuation of his policy agenda from his first administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

