Trump Taps Lee Zeldin for EPA Leadership

In a move signaling a strong deregulatory stance, President-elect Donald Trump appointed former Representative Lee Zeldin as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency. Zeldin, a known Trump ally, has been tasked with balancing deregulation and environmental safety as the administration takes shape.

Zeldin's experience in Congress was notably unrelated to environmental policy oversight, making his selection unexpected. Trump, however, praises Zeldin's reformative approach and his impressive showing in New York's 2022 gubernatorial race despite his loss.

The news of Zeldin's appointment follows Trump's recent announcement of Stephen Miller in a top policy role. Both appointments underline Trump's preference for loyalists and promise a continuation of his policy agenda from his first administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)