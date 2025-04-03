Supreme Court Invalidates West Bengal Teachers' Appointments Amid Recruitment Scandal
The Supreme Court of India invalidated 25,753 teacher and staff appointments in West Bengal's state-run and state-aided schools, terming the selection process 'vitiated and tainted'. The Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision, ordering a fresh selection process. Certain disabled employees were allowed to retain their jobs.
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of India invalidated the appointments of 25,753 teachers and staff in West Bengal's state-run and state-aided schools, criticizing the selection process as 'vitiated and tainted'.
The apex court endorsed the Calcutta High Court's April 2024 verdict, demanding a new selection process within three months while making special allowances for certain disabled employees.
The ruling also allows the Central Bureau of Investigation's ongoing probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities, a politically sensitive case involving former state officials.
