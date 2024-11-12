Kejriwal Fights Back: A Legal Battle Over Excise Scam Summons
Delhi High Court seeks response from Enforcement Directorate on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons related to a money laundering case. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri refused a trial stay; Kejriwal's petition questions summons' legality. The case involves skipped summonses linked to a scrapped Delhi excise policy.
In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a plea filed by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. The plea challenges the summons issued to Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case, sparking intense scrutiny and discussion.
Despite Kejriwal's legal efforts, Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri refused to pause the ongoing trial proceedings, noting that the order being contested is not recent but two months old. The high court's notice to the ED underscores the gravity of the allegations attached to the former Delhi chief minister.
Kejriwal's legal team has raised questions around the validity of the summons, citing procedural inconsistencies. They argue that the officer who issued the summons was not the one who filed the complaint, which was rejected by a sessions court last month. As the case unfolds, the ED's preliminary objections continue to challenge Kejriwal's defenses.
