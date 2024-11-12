Left Menu

Thane's 'All Out Operation': A Pre-Election Crime Crackdown

Thane police arrested 105 people during an 'All Out Operation' to curb crime before the Maharashtra assembly polls. The operation involved the seizure of weapons, drugs, and vehicles, with cases filed under the Arms and NDPS Acts. Inspections were also conducted at local establishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:23 IST
Thane's 'All Out Operation': A Pre-Election Crime Crackdown
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to ensure safety ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, Thane police have apprehended 105 individuals in an 'All Out Operation' against criminal activities, officials announced Tuesday.

Conducted overnight from Sunday to Monday, the police confiscated 43 weapons, including firearms, and illicit liquor worth Rs 5.07 lakh. Arrests were made for various offences, with 41 individuals detained under the Arms Act after seizing 31 handmade firearms, sickles, and swords. Additionally, 15 suspects were booked under the NDPS Act for participating in drug trafficking.

The operation included checks at 74 hotels, 64 lodges, 39 beer bars, and 42 dance bars. Furthermore, 179 cases were brought under the Tobacco Products Act for public smoking infractions. Authorities inspected 1,210 vehicles, penalizing 2,149 individuals for Motor Vehicles Act violations and collecting fines of Rs 18.58 lakh. Citizens have been urged to report suspicious activities to ensure fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024