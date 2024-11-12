Thane's 'All Out Operation': A Pre-Election Crime Crackdown
Thane police arrested 105 people during an 'All Out Operation' to curb crime before the Maharashtra assembly polls. The operation involved the seizure of weapons, drugs, and vehicles, with cases filed under the Arms and NDPS Acts. Inspections were also conducted at local establishments.
In a decisive move to ensure safety ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, Thane police have apprehended 105 individuals in an 'All Out Operation' against criminal activities, officials announced Tuesday.
Conducted overnight from Sunday to Monday, the police confiscated 43 weapons, including firearms, and illicit liquor worth Rs 5.07 lakh. Arrests were made for various offences, with 41 individuals detained under the Arms Act after seizing 31 handmade firearms, sickles, and swords. Additionally, 15 suspects were booked under the NDPS Act for participating in drug trafficking.
The operation included checks at 74 hotels, 64 lodges, 39 beer bars, and 42 dance bars. Furthermore, 179 cases were brought under the Tobacco Products Act for public smoking infractions. Authorities inspected 1,210 vehicles, penalizing 2,149 individuals for Motor Vehicles Act violations and collecting fines of Rs 18.58 lakh. Citizens have been urged to report suspicious activities to ensure fair elections.
