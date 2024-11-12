Left Menu

Rising Tensions in the South China Sea: Philippines vs. China

China is increasing pressure on the Philippines regarding disputed South China Sea territories, as stated by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro after meeting his Australian counterpart. Both countries are concerned about China's actions, which are disputed under international law. The Philippines is bolstering defense ties with allies like Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:25 IST
China has intensified its pressure on the Philippines to relinquish sovereignty rights over portions of the South China Sea, according to Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro. Following discussions with his Australian counterpart in Canberra, Teodoro highlighted the growing defense ties between both nations, which share apprehensions about China's assertive actions in the region.

Teodoro remarked that Beijing has escalated its demands for the Philippines to yield its sovereign claims, labeling the nation a "victim of Chinese aggression." The bilateral meeting comes after both countries inked a strategic partnership agreement in September 2023, eventually leading to their inaugural joint sea and air patrols in the contested waters.

China, however, maintains its stance that any measures taken are reactions to prior provocations by the Philippines. Despite this, the Philippines, joined by Australia, continues to strengthen its defense capabilities and forge international alliances to counter what it perceives as China's unlawful maritime actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

