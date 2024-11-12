Left Menu

UK Advocates for India’s UNSC Permanent Membership Amid Global Reform Push

The UK reinforces its support for India's permanent membership in the UN Security Council, echoing calls for a reformed council to better face global challenges. UK Ambassador Archie Young emphasized expanding the council's membership to be more representative, including countries like Brazil, Germany, Japan, and African representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:49 IST
UK Advocates for India’s UNSC Permanent Membership Amid Global Reform Push
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has renewed its advocacy for India's permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), reiterating its call for a broader reform of the body. This move aligns with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's earlier appeal for UNSC reforms to ensure a more representative and effective global multilateral system.

Speaking at a UN General Assembly session, UK Ambassador Archie Young highlighted that in addition to India, the UK supports permanent seats for nations like Brazil, Germany, Japan, and a permanent representation from Africa. Young stressed that these measures would strengthen the UNSC's response to contemporary global challenges.

Young acknowledged the complexities involved in reaching a consensus on UNSC reform but emphasized the necessity of pressing forward. Meanwhile, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, also underscored the urgency of reforming the Security Council, describing it as a top priority in international discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024