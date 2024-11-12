UK Advocates for India’s UNSC Permanent Membership Amid Global Reform Push

The United Kingdom has renewed its advocacy for India's permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), reiterating its call for a broader reform of the body. This move aligns with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's earlier appeal for UNSC reforms to ensure a more representative and effective global multilateral system.

Speaking at a UN General Assembly session, UK Ambassador Archie Young highlighted that in addition to India, the UK supports permanent seats for nations like Brazil, Germany, Japan, and a permanent representation from Africa. Young stressed that these measures would strengthen the UNSC's response to contemporary global challenges.

Young acknowledged the complexities involved in reaching a consensus on UNSC reform but emphasized the necessity of pressing forward. Meanwhile, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, also underscored the urgency of reforming the Security Council, describing it as a top priority in international discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)