UK Advocates for India’s UNSC Permanent Membership Amid Global Reform Push
The UK reinforces its support for India's permanent membership in the UN Security Council, echoing calls for a reformed council to better face global challenges. UK Ambassador Archie Young emphasized expanding the council's membership to be more representative, including countries like Brazil, Germany, Japan, and African representation.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom has renewed its advocacy for India's permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), reiterating its call for a broader reform of the body. This move aligns with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's earlier appeal for UNSC reforms to ensure a more representative and effective global multilateral system.
Speaking at a UN General Assembly session, UK Ambassador Archie Young highlighted that in addition to India, the UK supports permanent seats for nations like Brazil, Germany, Japan, and a permanent representation from Africa. Young stressed that these measures would strengthen the UNSC's response to contemporary global challenges.
Young acknowledged the complexities involved in reaching a consensus on UNSC reform but emphasized the necessity of pressing forward. Meanwhile, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, also underscored the urgency of reforming the Security Council, describing it as a top priority in international discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- UNSC
- India
- permanent membership
- reform
- Archie Young
- Keir Starmer
- Brazil
- Germany
- Japan
ALSO READ
Parliament Tensions Rise Over Waqf Reform Bill
Parliament Committee Explores Reforms in Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024
PM Modi Unveils ₹12,850 Crore Health Reforms on Ayurveda Day
Transforming Africa’s Future: How Education Reform Fuels Inclusive Growth
Milei's Economic Reforms Drive Market Surge in Argentina