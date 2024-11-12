Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defense Triumph: A Night of Resilient Defense

Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted 46 out of 110 Russian drones in a nighttime assault. A total of 60 drones were lost over Ukrainian skies, with two moving toward Belarus. Additionally, Russian forces launched three missiles during this coordinated attack, as reported by Ukraine’s military officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:02 IST
Ukrainian Air Defense Triumph: A Night of Resilient Defense
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air force reported the successful downing of 46 out of 110 drones fired by Russian forces. This impressive interception showcases the growing resilience of Ukraine's air defense systems amidst ongoing conflicts.

The air force further noted that 60 Russian drones were lost while traversing Ukrainian air space, adding complexity to the aerial maneuvers. Two additional drones crossed the border into Belarus, expanding the regional security implications of this aggressive drone campaign.

Aside from the drone barrage, Russian forces deployed three missiles in their latest offensive. This multi-faceted attack underscores the heightened tensions and the continuous strategic efforts by both nations amid the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024