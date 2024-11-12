Ukrainian Air Defense Triumph: A Night of Resilient Defense

In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air force reported the successful downing of 46 out of 110 drones fired by Russian forces. This impressive interception showcases the growing resilience of Ukraine's air defense systems amidst ongoing conflicts.

The air force further noted that 60 Russian drones were lost while traversing Ukrainian air space, adding complexity to the aerial maneuvers. Two additional drones crossed the border into Belarus, expanding the regional security implications of this aggressive drone campaign.

Aside from the drone barrage, Russian forces deployed three missiles in their latest offensive. This multi-faceted attack underscores the heightened tensions and the continuous strategic efforts by both nations amid the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)