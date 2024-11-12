Northern Command's Steadfast Vigil: Anti-Terror Operations in Kishtwar

Army Northern Command's Lt Gen M V Sudhindra Kumar assessed operational preparedness at White Knight Corps amid escalating anti-terror activities. His visit reflects ongoing efforts to tackle terrorism in Kishtwar, which recently saw attacks claiming a Junior Commissioned Officer and civilian lives.

Amid these developments, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva extended strategic oversight by visiting Kishtwar to examine ongoing counter-terror efforts. Security operations in forested areas continue, reflecting heightened vigilance.

Authorities report that despite intense search operations, contact with terrorists remains elusive. The latest activities underscore increased security challenges in Jammu, involving civilian and military casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)