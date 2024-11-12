Northern Command's Steadfast Vigil: Anti-Terror Operations in Kishtwar
Lt Gen M V Sudhindra Kumar of the Army's Northern Command visited the White Knight Corps to assess the operational readiness in Kishtwar amid heightened anti-terror operations. The visit aligns with continued efforts to neutralize terrorist threats following recent attacks in the region.
- Country:
- India
Army Northern Command's Lt Gen M V Sudhindra Kumar assessed operational preparedness at White Knight Corps amid escalating anti-terror activities. His visit reflects ongoing efforts to tackle terrorism in Kishtwar, which recently saw attacks claiming a Junior Commissioned Officer and civilian lives.
Amid these developments, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva extended strategic oversight by visiting Kishtwar to examine ongoing counter-terror efforts. Security operations in forested areas continue, reflecting heightened vigilance.
Authorities report that despite intense search operations, contact with terrorists remains elusive. The latest activities underscore increased security challenges in Jammu, involving civilian and military casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Army Thwarts Terror Attack: Search Operation Underway in Jammu & Kashmir
Firing Incident on Army Vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir
One terrorist killed in ongoing operation in Jammu's Akhnoor, body recovered along with weapon: Army.
Heroic Army Dog 'Phantom' Makes Ultimate Sacrifice in Jammu
Terrorist gunned down in ongoing operation in Jammu's Akhnoor sector, taking number of militants killed so far to two: Officials.