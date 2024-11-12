Left Menu

Northern Command's Steadfast Vigil: Anti-Terror Operations in Kishtwar

Lt Gen M V Sudhindra Kumar of the Army's Northern Command visited the White Knight Corps to assess the operational readiness in Kishtwar amid heightened anti-terror operations. The visit aligns with continued efforts to neutralize terrorist threats following recent attacks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:29 IST
Northern Command's Steadfast Vigil: Anti-Terror Operations in Kishtwar
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Army Northern Command's Lt Gen M V Sudhindra Kumar assessed operational preparedness at White Knight Corps amid escalating anti-terror activities. His visit reflects ongoing efforts to tackle terrorism in Kishtwar, which recently saw attacks claiming a Junior Commissioned Officer and civilian lives.

Amid these developments, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva extended strategic oversight by visiting Kishtwar to examine ongoing counter-terror efforts. Security operations in forested areas continue, reflecting heightened vigilance.

Authorities report that despite intense search operations, contact with terrorists remains elusive. The latest activities underscore increased security challenges in Jammu, involving civilian and military casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024