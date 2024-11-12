Left Menu

Interpol Red Notice Sought for Bangladesh's Ousted Leader Sheikh Hasina

The chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, Md Tajul Islam, has requested action from the Inspector General of Police to issue an Interpol Red Notice for ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her aides. This follows accusations against them of crimes against humanity amid past protests.

The Chief Prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, Md Tajul Islam, has officially called on the nation's police chief for assistance in issuing an Interpol Red Notice. The request targets the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her close associates, amid serious allegations.

This move comes in the wake of allegations involving the brutal suppression of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement. The violent protests, spanning July to August, resulted in numerous casualties and prompted Hasina to flee to India. Following these events, the tribunal received over 60 complaints against Hasina and her party members.

Although the tribunal, established by Hasina's own government in 2010, initially aimed to try 1971 Liberation War perpetrators, the charges now include recent crimes. Recently reconstituted, it issued arrest warrants for Hasina and her affiliates on October 17, while the interim government's diplomatic approach signals a measured strategy.

