High Alert at Jammu Border: Focus on Security Amid Foggy Conditions

Satish S Khandare, Additional Director General of BSF’s western command, conducted a security review along the International Border in Jammu. The BSF is on high alert to prevent terrorist infiltration and smuggling, particularly during the foggy winter months. Khandare chaired a high-level meeting on operational strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:57 IST
Satish S Khandare, the Additional Director General of the BSF's western command, has undertaken a thorough security review along the International Border with Pakistan in Jammu.

The Border Security Force, tasked with monitoring this sensitive region, is maintaining a state of high alertness to thwart any infiltration attempts or illegal smuggling activities.

BSF Jammu shared Khandare's visit details on social media, highlighting the strategic focus during his meeting with field commanders. The force is particularly vigilant during winter fog, when visibility is low and infiltration risks are heightened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

