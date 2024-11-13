High Alert at Jammu Border: Focus on Security Amid Foggy Conditions
Satish S Khandare, Additional Director General of BSF’s western command, conducted a security review along the International Border in Jammu. The BSF is on high alert to prevent terrorist infiltration and smuggling, particularly during the foggy winter months. Khandare chaired a high-level meeting on operational strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Satish S Khandare, the Additional Director General of the BSF's western command, has undertaken a thorough security review along the International Border with Pakistan in Jammu.
The Border Security Force, tasked with monitoring this sensitive region, is maintaining a state of high alertness to thwart any infiltration attempts or illegal smuggling activities.
BSF Jammu shared Khandare's visit details on social media, highlighting the strategic focus during his meeting with field commanders. The force is particularly vigilant during winter fog, when visibility is low and infiltration risks are heightened.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSF
- security
- Jammu
- Satish S Khandare
- border
- terrorism
- infiltration
- smuggling
- India
- Pakistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tim Paine Reflects on Sledging Ashwin in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Soren-BJP Face-Off: Border Security and Infiltration Concerns Amplify
Sunil Joshi Backs India's Young Players for Border-Gavaskar Series
Virat Kohli Set to Regain Form in Much-Awaited Border-Gavaskar Clash
Regional Organizations Urged to Balance Counter-Terrorism Efforts with Human Rights Protections