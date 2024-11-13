High Alert at Jammu Border: Focus on Security Amid Foggy Conditions

Satish S Khandare, the Additional Director General of the BSF's western command, has undertaken a thorough security review along the International Border with Pakistan in Jammu.

The Border Security Force, tasked with monitoring this sensitive region, is maintaining a state of high alertness to thwart any infiltration attempts or illegal smuggling activities.

BSF Jammu shared Khandare's visit details on social media, highlighting the strategic focus during his meeting with field commanders. The force is particularly vigilant during winter fog, when visibility is low and infiltration risks are heightened.

