Supreme Court Rebukes Instant 'Bulldozer Justice' Across India
The Supreme Court criticized the practice of 'bulldozer justice', establishing nationwide guidelines for property demolitions. The court emphasized that authorities cannot unilaterally demolish homes of accused individuals. Demolitions must follow due process, with a show cause notice and compliance with constitutional safeguards.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India delivered a stern warning against the practice of 'bulldozer justice' on Wednesday, issuing comprehensive guidelines for demolitions across the country.
A bench including Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan ruled that the Executive cannot act as judge and prosecutor to declare someone guilty and demolish their property. According to the court, such actions would be 'totally unconstitutional'.
The court mandates that property demolitions cannot proceed without prior notice, and must adhere to a 15-day notice period. Additionally, demolitions must be recorded on video. These regulations exclude unauthorized constructions on public land and court-ordered demolitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
