Nationwide Uproar Against Waqf Amendment: A Bold Stand for Rights
A protest against the Waqf Amendment Act took place, with demonstrators demanding its repeal. The act, recently endorsed by President Droupadi Murmu, has sparked controversy, with opposition parties challenging its constitutionality. The ruling alliance claims it will bring transparency, yet many view it as encroaching on Muslim rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A protest rally erupted against the Waqf Amendment Act, gathering concerned citizens demanding its repeal.
Carrying placards with slogans like 'Our Waqf Our Right' and 'Save Our Constitution,' protestors converged at the B R Ambedkar statue. Telangana Congress leader B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other notable figures joined the rally.
The amendment, ratified by President Droupadi Murmu, is contentious. Opposition MPs dispute its constitutionality, claiming it infringes on Muslim rights, while the government asserts it ensures transparency and empowerment for underprivileged community members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi and Congress's Policies
Amit Shah Accuses Trinamool Congress of Vote Bank Politics
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi accuses Centre of not allowing discussions in Parliament.
Congress Leaders' Health Deteriorates During Assembly Protest
Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Rising ATM Charges