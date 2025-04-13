Nationwide Uproar Against Waqf Amendment: A Bold Stand for Rights

A protest rally erupted against the Waqf Amendment Act, gathering concerned citizens demanding its repeal.

Carrying placards with slogans like 'Our Waqf Our Right' and 'Save Our Constitution,' protestors converged at the B R Ambedkar statue. Telangana Congress leader B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other notable figures joined the rally.

The amendment, ratified by President Droupadi Murmu, is contentious. Opposition MPs dispute its constitutionality, claiming it infringes on Muslim rights, while the government asserts it ensures transparency and empowerment for underprivileged community members.

(With inputs from agencies.)