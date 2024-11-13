Left Menu

Kyiv Under Siege: Russia Resumes Missile Strikes

Kyiv experienced a missile attack from Russia, marking the first such strike since August. No casualties or damage were reported. Residents have faced frequent drone alerts, creating anxiety about a major assault impacting the power grid during the challenging winter season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:34 IST
Kyiv Under Siege: Russia Resumes Missile Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday morning, explosions startled Kyiv residents as Russia launched missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital for the first time since August. The attack involved both strategic bombers and ballistic missiles, but no casualties or damage have been reported thus far.

Ukrainians have been anxiously bracing for a large-scale strike that could severely impact the nation's vulnerable energy infrastructure during the demanding winter months. Many residents express frustration over frequent night-time drone alerts disrupting their daily lives.

While drone attacks have been a regular occurrence, Russia's recent missile strike reignites fears of escalated aggression, putting further strain on the civilian population of Kyiv. A previous major assault in August resulted in casualties and contributed to the ongoing energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024