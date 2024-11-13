Kyiv Under Siege: Russia Resumes Missile Strikes

On Wednesday morning, explosions startled Kyiv residents as Russia launched missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital for the first time since August. The attack involved both strategic bombers and ballistic missiles, but no casualties or damage have been reported thus far.

Ukrainians have been anxiously bracing for a large-scale strike that could severely impact the nation's vulnerable energy infrastructure during the demanding winter months. Many residents express frustration over frequent night-time drone alerts disrupting their daily lives.

While drone attacks have been a regular occurrence, Russia's recent missile strike reignites fears of escalated aggression, putting further strain on the civilian population of Kyiv. A previous major assault in August resulted in casualties and contributed to the ongoing energy crisis.

