Rising Violence: Analyzing China's Recent Mass Attacks

Recent acts of violence in China, including a driver striking down crowds in Zhuhai, have put a spotlight on a troubling trend of mass attacks across the nation.

Earlier incidents include the 2014 Urumqi explosion where two vehicles were driven into a market, resulting in 43 fatalities, and bombings in Liuzhou in 2015 with a similar motive of revenge against society.

Authorities report various motives, from personal life dissatisfaction to financial disputes, prompting national debates over safety and preventative measures.

