Rising Violence: Analyzing China's Recent Mass Attacks
A series of violent attacks in China have heightened concerns, with incidents involving drivers ploughing into crowds, arson attacks, and bombings resulting in multiple casualties. The motives range from personal grievances to extreme nationalism, raising alarms on societal safety and the handling of psychological distress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:11 IST
Recent acts of violence in China, including a driver striking down crowds in Zhuhai, have put a spotlight on a troubling trend of mass attacks across the nation.
Earlier incidents include the 2014 Urumqi explosion where two vehicles were driven into a market, resulting in 43 fatalities, and bombings in Liuzhou in 2015 with a similar motive of revenge against society.
Authorities report various motives, from personal life dissatisfaction to financial disputes, prompting national debates over safety and preventative measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
