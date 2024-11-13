The Russian defense ministry has announced that its forces have successfully taken control of Rivnopil, a settlement located in Ukraine's contested eastern Donetsk region. This information was provided by the state-run news agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

However, Reuters, an independent international news organization, has been unable to independently verify these battlefield developments. The lack of immediate confirmation underscores the challenges journalists face in accurately reporting from conflict areas.

This latest development adds another layer to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, further complicating the geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)