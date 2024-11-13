Left Menu

Russia Claims Victory in Rivnopil

Russian defence ministry announced the capture of Rivnopil in Ukraine's Donetsk region. The information was disseminated by RIA Novosti, a state-controlled news agency. Reuters has yet to confirm the validity of these battlefield reports, indicating the ongoing complexities in reporting conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian defense ministry has announced that its forces have successfully taken control of Rivnopil, a settlement located in Ukraine's contested eastern Donetsk region. This information was provided by the state-run news agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

However, Reuters, an independent international news organization, has been unable to independently verify these battlefield developments. The lack of immediate confirmation underscores the challenges journalists face in accurately reporting from conflict areas.

This latest development adds another layer to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, further complicating the geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

