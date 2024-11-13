Left Menu

Supreme Court Reserves Order on MCD Power Tariff Plea

The Supreme Court has reserved verdict on a plea by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) challenging an order by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity. The tribunal ruled that MCD, not being a power generating company, cannot set power tariffs at the waste-to-energy plant in Narela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:42 IST
The Supreme Court has reserved its ruling on a petition submitted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity's directive. The tribunal's decision states that the civic body does not possess the authority to determine power tariffs for a waste-to-energy plant located in Narela.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan deliberated over arguments from the MCD's legal representative. The MCD's counsel sought the annulment of the Appellate Tribunal's decision and a green light for the establishment of the power plant.

On August 31, 2023, the tribunal emphasized that since the MCD is not a power-generating entity, it lacks the statutory power to fix tariffs under section 63 of the Electricity Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

