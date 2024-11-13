Left Menu

Secure Borders: BSF's Western Command Reviews Persian Frontier

The Additional Director General of BSF’s Western Command, Satish S Khandare, reviewed security along the International Border with Pakistan during his three-day visit to Jammu. He met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, conducted a border inspection, and launched a 'Bharat Darshan' tour for children from border villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:51 IST
Secure Borders: BSF's Western Command Reviews Persian Frontier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Additional Director General of the BSF's Western Command, Satish S Khandare, conducted an in-depth review of the security situation along the International Border with Pakistan, officials disclosed on Wednesday. Khandare, on a three-day visit, arrived at the BSF Jammu frontier to assess the operational readiness.

During his visit, Khandare held discussions with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, aiming to reinforce security protocols. He witnessed several briefings on border operations. The Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, D K Boora presented comprehensive insights into the critical aspects of security along the border.

Khandare's tour included visits to pivotal border areas such as Kathua and Samba, where he was briefed on the latest security strategies. He applauded the dedication of the BSF troops and initiated a 'Bharat Darshan' tour for 34 selected schoolchildren from border villages, reflecting the force's commitment beyond security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024