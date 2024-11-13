Secure Borders: BSF's Western Command Reviews Persian Frontier

The Additional Director General of the BSF's Western Command, Satish S Khandare, conducted an in-depth review of the security situation along the International Border with Pakistan, officials disclosed on Wednesday. Khandare, on a three-day visit, arrived at the BSF Jammu frontier to assess the operational readiness.

During his visit, Khandare held discussions with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, aiming to reinforce security protocols. He witnessed several briefings on border operations. The Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, D K Boora presented comprehensive insights into the critical aspects of security along the border.

Khandare's tour included visits to pivotal border areas such as Kathua and Samba, where he was briefed on the latest security strategies. He applauded the dedication of the BSF troops and initiated a 'Bharat Darshan' tour for 34 selected schoolchildren from border villages, reflecting the force's commitment beyond security.

(With inputs from agencies.)