Political Tensions Escalate in Jagaddal: TMC Leader Assassinated
TMC leader and former president of Bhatpara Ward No 12, Ashok Shaw, was shot dead in Jagaddal near Kolkata. The attack occurred near a tea stall close to the Jagaddal police station, and crude bombs were also hurled. Police have arrested one suspect and launched an investigation.
In a shocking escalation of violence, TMC leader Ashok Shaw was gunned down in Jagaddal, near Kolkata, on Wednesday. Shaw, who was a former president of Bhatpara Ward No 12, was standing in front of a tea stall when he was targeted.
The audacious attack happened just a few hundred meters from the Jagaddal police station and involved multiple gunshots and crude bombs, causing injuries to several bystanders.
According to Barrackpore's Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria, a thorough investigation is underway, although no political motives have been discovered thus far. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
