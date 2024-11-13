Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Jagaddal: TMC Leader Assassinated

TMC leader and former president of Bhatpara Ward No 12, Ashok Shaw, was shot dead in Jagaddal near Kolkata. The attack occurred near a tea stall close to the Jagaddal police station, and crude bombs were also hurled. Police have arrested one suspect and launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking escalation of violence, TMC leader Ashok Shaw was gunned down in Jagaddal, near Kolkata, on Wednesday. Shaw, who was a former president of Bhatpara Ward No 12, was standing in front of a tea stall when he was targeted.

The audacious attack happened just a few hundred meters from the Jagaddal police station and involved multiple gunshots and crude bombs, causing injuries to several bystanders.

According to Barrackpore's Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria, a thorough investigation is underway, although no political motives have been discovered thus far. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

