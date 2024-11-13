Supreme Court Ruling: A Turning Point Against 'Bulldozer Justice'

Amnesty International has hailed a recent Supreme Court ruling in India, calling it a pivotal step against 'bulldozer justice'—a term used to describe the unlawful demolition of homes, particularly those belonging to Muslims. The international human rights organization emphasizes that the decision should end the impunity enjoyed by perpetrators of such actions.

Agnes Callamard, Amnesty's Secretary General, praised the apex court's ruling as a reaffirmation of the rule of law, arguing that unlawful demolitions undermine legal processes. Callamard expressed hope that this judgment would halt campaigns of hate and violence targeting minorities in India.

Amnesty urges state leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat to implement Supreme Court guidelines immediately. The organization calls for compensation for those affected by forced evictions and demands accountability for authorities involved in illegal demolitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)