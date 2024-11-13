Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling: A Turning Point Against 'Bulldozer Justice'

Amnesty International applauds a Supreme Court ruling against 'bulldozer justice,' condemning illegal demolitions targeting Muslims in India. The verdict calls for an end to impunity in unlawful home demolitions, urging state leaders to abide by court guidelines and compensate affected individuals to prevent future injustices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:12 IST
Supreme Court Ruling: A Turning Point Against 'Bulldozer Justice'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amnesty International has hailed a recent Supreme Court ruling in India, calling it a pivotal step against 'bulldozer justice'—a term used to describe the unlawful demolition of homes, particularly those belonging to Muslims. The international human rights organization emphasizes that the decision should end the impunity enjoyed by perpetrators of such actions.

Agnes Callamard, Amnesty's Secretary General, praised the apex court's ruling as a reaffirmation of the rule of law, arguing that unlawful demolitions undermine legal processes. Callamard expressed hope that this judgment would halt campaigns of hate and violence targeting minorities in India.

Amnesty urges state leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat to implement Supreme Court guidelines immediately. The organization calls for compensation for those affected by forced evictions and demands accountability for authorities involved in illegal demolitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024