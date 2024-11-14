Tensions Erupt in Amsterdam: Pro-Palestinian Rallies Defy Ban
Police in Amsterdam arrested demonstrators rallying against a ban. The protest followed violence linked to a football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. The conflict has sparked heightened tensions and accusations. Protesters criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, while Israel denies targeting civilians. Antisemitic incidents have risen in Amsterdam.
Tensions flared in central Amsterdam as police detained pro-Palestinian protesters defying a ban implemented after clashes during a football match between Ajax and Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Demonstrators, wielding Palestinian flags, chanted slogans like "Free Palestine," prompting a police response that saw participants encircled and detained.
The unrest has intensified following recent violence, with accusations and counter-claims fueling rising antisemitic incidents in the Dutch capital since the Gaza conflict's escalation.
