Tensions Erupt in Amsterdam: Pro-Palestinian Rallies Defy Ban

Tensions flared in central Amsterdam as police detained pro-Palestinian protesters defying a ban implemented after clashes during a football match between Ajax and Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Demonstrators, wielding Palestinian flags, chanted slogans like "Free Palestine," prompting a police response that saw participants encircled and detained.

The unrest has intensified following recent violence, with accusations and counter-claims fueling rising antisemitic incidents in the Dutch capital since the Gaza conflict's escalation.

