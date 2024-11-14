Left Menu

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

Federal agents raided the home of Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, seizing electronics after Polymarket's controversial election betting. The company's odds heavily favored Trump over Harris, contrary to polls. A mystery French trader also profited hugely from Polymarket's bets. French regulators are now investigating the platform's compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 05:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 05:36 IST
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy
Raid

In a dramatic turn of events, federal law enforcement agents raided the downtown New York residence of Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan. The early morning raid saw agents seizing Coplan's phone and electronics, confirming what many had speculated following Polymarket's unusual betting activities on the recent presidential election.

The New York Post first reported that the FBI agents demanded access to Coplan's electronic devices. Despite the raid, Coplan has not been arrested, and the raid has sparked accusations from Polymarket of political retribution by the outgoing administration.

While authorities, including the FBI and the Department of Justice, remain tight-lipped about the raid, the controversy surrounding Polymarket continues to unravel. The company's betting odds, which placed Donald Trump as a favorite, were at odds with prevailing opinion polls, raising eyebrows among betting circles and regulators alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024