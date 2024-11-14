Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Wayanad Landslide Disaster

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes the BJP government for not declaring the Wayanad landslides a national disaster, which denies crucial aid to victims. Vadra accuses the government of politicizing the tragedy, pointing out the lack of precedent for such actions in disasters of this scale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has launched a strong attack on the BJP government for not recognizing the landslides in Wayanad as a national disaster. She claims this decision plays politics with the lives of those affected, denying them the needed aid and support.

Vadra, who is contesting the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming bye-election, criticized the government for withholding crucial relief. She highlighted that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the area, the tragedy has not been given the importance it deserves.

The Centre has informed that there are no existing guidelines that allow the declaration of the event as a national disaster, leaving those affected without recourse. Over 200 deaths and extensive property damage have been reported, exacerbating calls for national-level assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

