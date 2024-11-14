Left Menu

Court Decision Shapes Controversy Over Sanjauli Mosque Demolition

A local court declined a request from residents to join the Sanjauli mosque case, concerning the demolition of three unauthorized floors. The appeal by All Himachal Muslim Organisation against an earlier demolition order continues. The proceedings are set for November 18, following earlier protests and negotiation attempts by the mosque representatives.

Updated: 14-11-2024 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A local court ruled against a petition from residents seeking involvement in the ongoing case regarding the Sanjauli mosque, where the demolition of three contentious floors remains a focal point.

The application, filed in the additional district judge's court, marks another step in the legal wrangling that began with the municipal commissioner's demolition consent, disputed by the All Himachal Muslim Organisation (AHMO).

Lawyer Jagat Pal, representing the locals, emphasized that the court's rejection of their argument won't greatly influence the case, as hearings progress with the next session scheduled for November 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

