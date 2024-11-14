Court Decision Shapes Controversy Over Sanjauli Mosque Demolition

A local court ruled against a petition from residents seeking involvement in the ongoing case regarding the Sanjauli mosque, where the demolition of three contentious floors remains a focal point.

The application, filed in the additional district judge's court, marks another step in the legal wrangling that began with the municipal commissioner's demolition consent, disputed by the All Himachal Muslim Organisation (AHMO).

Lawyer Jagat Pal, representing the locals, emphasized that the court's rejection of their argument won't greatly influence the case, as hearings progress with the next session scheduled for November 18.

