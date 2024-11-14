Tripura Congress Leaders Face Defamation Charges

A defamation lawsuit has been initiated against Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha and senior MLA Sudip Roy Barman. They are accused of defaming Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma with unfounded allegations, a senior legal official reported on Thursday.

During the September Assembly session, Roy Barman accused Minister Debbarma and his family of amassing properties through corrupt means, leading to the filing of the lawsuit in the West Tripura District and Sessions Court on Wednesday.

Minister Debbarma has refuted the allegations, describing them as baseless and damaging to his public image. Public Prosecutor Biswajit Deb, after receiving approval from the state government, initiated the defamation case, highlighting the minister's call for justice rather than monetary compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)