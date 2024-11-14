Left Menu

Tripura Congress Leaders Face Defamation Charges

A defamation case has been filed against Tripura Congress leaders Asish Kumar Saha and Sudip Roy Barman for allegedly making baseless allegations against Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma. The minister claims these allegations have tarnished his reputation. He is seeking justice in court, not compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A defamation lawsuit has been initiated against Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha and senior MLA Sudip Roy Barman. They are accused of defaming Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma with unfounded allegations, a senior legal official reported on Thursday.

During the September Assembly session, Roy Barman accused Minister Debbarma and his family of amassing properties through corrupt means, leading to the filing of the lawsuit in the West Tripura District and Sessions Court on Wednesday.

Minister Debbarma has refuted the allegations, describing them as baseless and damaging to his public image. Public Prosecutor Biswajit Deb, after receiving approval from the state government, initiated the defamation case, highlighting the minister's call for justice rather than monetary compensation.

