Maharashtra Election Watch: Model Code Violations and Seizures

The Election Commission has tackled 6,382 complaints of model code violations in Maharashtra within the past month, resolving all but one, according to the state Chief Electoral Officer's office.

The complaints, filed via the cVIGIL app, arose between October 15, when the Model Code of Conduct was enacted with the election schedule's announcement, and November 14.

In that period, agencies seized cash and goods exceeding Rs 536 crore in efforts to curb voter manipulation ahead of the November 20 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)