Fatal Quarrel: Tragedy at the Butcher Shop

A man named Shahzad was allegedly stabbed to death at a meat shop in Sorkha village after a dispute over a towel with an unidentified person. The police have launched a search for the suspect while Shahzad's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Sorkha village on Thursday when a man named Shahzad, 35, was allegedly stabbed to death at a local meat shop. The altercation began over a request to borrow a towel.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rambadan Singh, Shahzad visited the shop, accompanied by an unknown individual, and requested the towel the latter was wearing to carry the meat. The request led to a heated argument, resulting in the unidentified man attacking Shahzad with a knife.

Authorities arrived promptly upon receiving news of the incident, taking Shahzad's body for a post-mortem. Despite a search operation, the suspect remains at large, with no definite leads so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

