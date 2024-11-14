Fatal Quarrel: Tragedy at the Butcher Shop

A tragic incident occurred in Sorkha village on Thursday when a man named Shahzad, 35, was allegedly stabbed to death at a local meat shop. The altercation began over a request to borrow a towel.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rambadan Singh, Shahzad visited the shop, accompanied by an unknown individual, and requested the towel the latter was wearing to carry the meat. The request led to a heated argument, resulting in the unidentified man attacking Shahzad with a knife.

Authorities arrived promptly upon receiving news of the incident, taking Shahzad's body for a post-mortem. Despite a search operation, the suspect remains at large, with no definite leads so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)