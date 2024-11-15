Left Menu

MetLife Settles Sanctions Violations with Treasury

MetLife's unit, American Life Insurance Company, agreed to a settlement with the U.S. Treasury Department for over 2,300 apparent sanctions violations against Iran, resulting in a $178,421 fine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 00:37 IST
MetLife Settles Sanctions Violations with Treasury
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, the U.S. Treasury Department announced on Thursday that New York-based insurer MetLife's subsidiary, American Life Insurance Company, has agreed to settle potential civil liabilities.

The case involves over 2,300 apparent violations of U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has been actively pursuing such cases to ensure the enforcement of its regulations.

The settlement reached with MetLife's unit amounts to $178,421, underscoring the importance of compliance in international financial operations. This resolution comes as part of ongoing efforts to curtail sanctions evasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024