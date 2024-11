Kim Jong Un's Drone Strategy: North Korea's New Military Tactics Unveiled

In a robust display of military capability, North Korea has tested drones designed to explode upon impact, with leader Kim Jong Un advocating for their rapid mass production, according to state reports on Friday.

This provocative military demonstration coincided with joint military exercises conducted by the United States, South Korea, and Japan in international waters, showcasing their unified defensive stance against North Korean threats.

Amid heightened tensions, the implications of North Korea's expanding nuclear and military agenda are expected to be addressed in upcoming strategic talks among global leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

