DRI's Major Bust: Cocaine Smuggling Ring Exposed in Bihar

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered a significant drug smuggling operation in Bihar. One individual was apprehended with 4.2 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 42 crore, intended for delivery in Delhi. The narcotics were smuggled from Thailand via Bhutan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has announced the dismantling of a significant drug smuggling ring following the arrest of an individual in Bihar. The operation led to the seizure of 4.2 kg of cocaine, with an estimated market value of Rs 42 crore.

According to a DRI official, the agency acted on intelligence suggesting that narcotics were smuggled into India from Thailand through Bhutan. The suspect was intercepted in Muzaffarpur, a town in north Bihar, where a detailed search revealed the illicit substance inside his trolley bag.

The seized substance, confirmed to be cocaine through the NDPS Field Testing Kit, was destined for delivery in Delhi. The authorities have taken the accused into custody and are continuing with their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

