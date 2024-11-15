US Eyes Future of Bangladesh Amidst Rising Extremism Concerns

There are increasing worries in the United States about the rise of extremism in Bangladesh, according to Lisa Curtis, a former White House official. She noted the stability once maintained by ousted ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in managing such risks.

Lisa Curtis, who previously served as President-elect Donald Trump’s South Asia advisor, highlighted concerns surrounding Bangladesh's future trajectory amidst recent political upheavals. She emphasized the critical stage Bangladesh is at, with hope for a strengthened democratic process following significant political changes.

The recent toppling of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina on August 5, sparked by a quota reform movement, saw Nobel laureate Muhammad take office as interim government chief. However, Curtis warns of potential setbacks with the release of Islamist extremists and minority attacks, urging the incoming US administration to focus on the region’s developments and collaborate with India, a neighboring nation affected by Bangladesh’s political climate.

