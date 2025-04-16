Congress Stages Nationwide Protest Against ED Chargesheet: A Fight for Democracy?

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari spearheaded a protest march toward the Directorate of Enforcement's office in Bhopal on Wednesday. The demonstration, featuring numerous party workers, was in response to the ED's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi related to the National Herald case.

Jitu Patwari accused the central government of financial mismanagement, stating it had economically weakened the country over the past decade. He asserted the government is targeting opposition leaders through misuse of investigative agencies to divert attention from its own failings.

Citing historical sacrifices by the Congress Party for India's independence, Patwari argued that actions against Sonia Gandhi are undemocratic. He claimed that while the ED has filed over 5,000 cases in the past decade, no BJP leaders have been pursued, suggesting political bias in the agency's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)