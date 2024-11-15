Mystery of Missing Persons in Manipur: A Tense Search Operation
Senior officers from the Manipur Police have been dispatched to Jiribam district to oversee a search for six people missing after clashes between militants and security forces. Civil society claims they were kidnapped. Ten militants were reportedly killed, and candlelight vigils have been held demanding their release.
Senior officers from the Manipur Police have been sent to Jiribam district to oversee a critical search operation for six individuals missing after a confrontation between militants and security forces in Borobekra. An operation involving IG and DIG rank officers is underway to locate the missing three women and three children.
Imphal Valley-based civil society groups allege that these six missing persons were abducted by retreating militants following a thwarted attack on a local police station. Official reports state ten militants were killed during the gunfight, while a senior state official claims the toll is 11.
The missing individuals, who lived inside a relief camp at the police station premises, have sparked public outcry. Candlelight vigils were conducted in Imphal and Jiribam, urging immediate action and criticizing local politicians for lack of initiative. A photo circulating on social media has fueled allegations, though police have not confirmed these accounts.
