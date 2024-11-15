Left Menu

Mystery of Missing Persons in Manipur: A Tense Search Operation

Senior officers from the Manipur Police have been dispatched to Jiribam district to oversee a search for six people missing after clashes between militants and security forces. Civil society claims they were kidnapped. Ten militants were reportedly killed, and candlelight vigils have been held demanding their release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:15 IST
Mystery of Missing Persons in Manipur: A Tense Search Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior officers from the Manipur Police have been sent to Jiribam district to oversee a critical search operation for six individuals missing after a confrontation between militants and security forces in Borobekra. An operation involving IG and DIG rank officers is underway to locate the missing three women and three children.

Imphal Valley-based civil society groups allege that these six missing persons were abducted by retreating militants following a thwarted attack on a local police station. Official reports state ten militants were killed during the gunfight, while a senior state official claims the toll is 11.

The missing individuals, who lived inside a relief camp at the police station premises, have sparked public outcry. Candlelight vigils were conducted in Imphal and Jiribam, urging immediate action and criticizing local politicians for lack of initiative. A photo circulating on social media has fueled allegations, though police have not confirmed these accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024