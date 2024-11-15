Mystery of Missing Persons in Manipur: A Tense Search Operation

Senior officers from the Manipur Police have been sent to Jiribam district to oversee a critical search operation for six individuals missing after a confrontation between militants and security forces in Borobekra. An operation involving IG and DIG rank officers is underway to locate the missing three women and three children.

Imphal Valley-based civil society groups allege that these six missing persons were abducted by retreating militants following a thwarted attack on a local police station. Official reports state ten militants were killed during the gunfight, while a senior state official claims the toll is 11.

The missing individuals, who lived inside a relief camp at the police station premises, have sparked public outcry. Candlelight vigils were conducted in Imphal and Jiribam, urging immediate action and criticizing local politicians for lack of initiative. A photo circulating on social media has fueled allegations, though police have not confirmed these accounts.

