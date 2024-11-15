Left Menu

Bhopal Deputy Collector Charged in Misconduct Case

A Bhopal deputy collector, Rajesh Sorte, is accused of repeatedly raping a female government staffer under the pretense of marriage. The incidents allegedly began in 2022 when Sorte was a tehsildar in Rajgarh district. Police have booked him under the Indian Penal Code for the reported crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgarh | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against Rajesh Sorte, a deputy collector from Bhopal, after a woman government employee accused him of repeatedly raping her on the false promise of marriage, an official revealed on Friday. The allegations trace back to when Sorte was serving as tehsildar in Pachore, Rajgarh district, in 2022.

The victim's complaint led to the Pachore police booking Sorte for rape under the Indian Penal Code, as the alleged incidents occurred before the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sarangpur Sub Divisional Officer of Police Arvind Singh confirmed these details to PTI, noting the complainant supported her claims with video evidence.

Authorities have established a special team to arrest Sorte. The complainant initially approached Rajgarh's Superintendent of Police, Aditya Mishra, whose office then directed the case to Inspector Akhilesh Verma at the Pachor police station for investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

