Bhopal Deputy Collector Charged in Misconduct Case

A case has been registered against Rajesh Sorte, a deputy collector from Bhopal, after a woman government employee accused him of repeatedly raping her on the false promise of marriage, an official revealed on Friday. The allegations trace back to when Sorte was serving as tehsildar in Pachore, Rajgarh district, in 2022.

The victim's complaint led to the Pachore police booking Sorte for rape under the Indian Penal Code, as the alleged incidents occurred before the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sarangpur Sub Divisional Officer of Police Arvind Singh confirmed these details to PTI, noting the complainant supported her claims with video evidence.

Authorities have established a special team to arrest Sorte. The complainant initially approached Rajgarh's Superintendent of Police, Aditya Mishra, whose office then directed the case to Inspector Akhilesh Verma at the Pachor police station for investigation.

