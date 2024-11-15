Call for Justice: Unraveling the Death of Aung Ko Ko

A prominent human rights organization has called on Thailand to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a Myanmar migrant, Aung Ko Ko. The group alleges that three Thai soldiers were involved in his death earlier this year near the border.

The incident involved Aung Ko Ko, 37, who was reportedly tortured and beaten to death by soldiers and a Myanmar national, reportedly for wearing a uniform resembling Thai national symbols. Details provided by Fortify Rights cite eyewitness accounts and legal documents.

The case is set against a backdrop of increasing anti-migrant sentiment following Myanmar's political turmoil. Fortify Rights' CEO, Matthew Smith, emphasized Thailand's responsibility to protect human rights, especially as the country joins the United Nations Human Rights Council.

