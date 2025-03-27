Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Deport Venezuelan Immigrants

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit recently upheld a lower court's temporary block on the deportation of Venezuelan immigrants by the Trump administration. This ruling marks a setback for Donald Trump, who justified the deportations citing national security and the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The legal move primarily targeted alleged Venezuelan gang members.

Amid this legal tug-of-war, two flights with 238 Venezuelans continued to El Salvador, where the deportees were imprisoned. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited the mega-prison and met with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele to discuss a security agreement between both nations.

The Bush-appointed U.S. Circuit Judge Karen Henderson questioned the act of war argument presented under the Alien Enemies Act. Meanwhile, Trump's legal team may seek a review by the U.S. Supreme Court, which holds a conservative majority. The appeals court's decision highlights ongoing tensions over executive authority and judicial oversight.

