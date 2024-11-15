Left Menu

Infiltration Thwarted: Two Bangladeshis Apprehended at Assam Border

Two Bangladeshi nationals were caught trying to infiltrate Assam's Karimganj district and were handed over to Bangladeshi authorities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided updates on the situation, emphasizing Assam Police's vigilance. The apprehended individuals were identified as Jahanara Begum and Maskand Ali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:20 IST
Infiltration Thwarted: Two Bangladeshis Apprehended at Assam Border
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to combat illegal infiltration, two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Assam's Karimganj district and subsequently handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities at the border, according to officials.

The incident was shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a social media post, indicating the state's ongoing vigilance against illegal crossings. The two individuals, identified as Jahanara Begum and Maskand Ali, were nabbed near the international border and promptly returned.

The Chief Minister praised the Assam Police for their 24/7 alertness in protecting the border. Assam shares a 267.5 km border with Bangladesh across the districts of Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024