Infiltration Thwarted: Two Bangladeshis Apprehended at Assam Border
Two Bangladeshi nationals were caught trying to infiltrate Assam's Karimganj district and were handed over to Bangladeshi authorities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided updates on the situation, emphasizing Assam Police's vigilance. The apprehended individuals were identified as Jahanara Begum and Maskand Ali.
In a significant move to combat illegal infiltration, two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Assam's Karimganj district and subsequently handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities at the border, according to officials.
The incident was shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a social media post, indicating the state's ongoing vigilance against illegal crossings. The two individuals, identified as Jahanara Begum and Maskand Ali, were nabbed near the international border and promptly returned.
The Chief Minister praised the Assam Police for their 24/7 alertness in protecting the border. Assam shares a 267.5 km border with Bangladesh across the districts of Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar.
