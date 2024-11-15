Left Menu

International Drug Cartel Busted in Gujarat: 700 kg Methamphetamine Seized

Security agencies in India, including the NCB, Indian Navy, and Gujarat Police, successfully dismantled an international drug trafficking network. They seized over 700 kg of methamphetamine in Gujarat, reflecting the government's commitment to a drug-free nation. Eight foreign nationals, claiming to be Iranians, were arrested during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against international drug trafficking, Indian security forces successfully intercepted and dismantled a major cartel, discovering over 700 kg of methamphetamine in Gujarat waters.

The operation, named 'Sagar Manthan - 4', was a collaborative effort involving the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indian Navy, and Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorist Squad, serving as a testimony to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a drug-free India.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, applauded the agencies' seamless coordination and commitment. Detained were eight individuals, purporting to be Iranian nationals, whose vessel was tracked and intercepted based on crucial intelligence inputs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

