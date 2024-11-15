Turmoil in Abkhazia: Property Dispute Ignites Protests
Tensions escalated in Georgia's Abkhazia region as demonstrators clashed with police over a proposal allowing Russians to purchase property. Fears of Russian dominance and price hikes fueled opposition. Protesters breached parliament's fence; police responded with tear gas. Previous arrests prompted widespread protests, raising concerns over political control.
Tensions erupted in Georgia's separatist region of Abkhazia as demonstrators clashed with police over a controversial proposal to permit Russians to acquire property. The proposed measure has sparked fears among locals, worried about increased Russian influence and surging real estate prices.
Protesters converged on the regional capital Sukhumi, where lawmakers were expected to discuss ratifying an agreement allowing Russian nationals to purchase apartments. Abkhazia, known for its picturesque mountains and Black Sea beaches, is a favorite among Russian tourists.
While the parliament session was postponed, demonstrators remained defiant, even breaching the parliamentary fence with a truck. Authorities responded with tear gas to disperse the crowd, but no arrests or injuries were immediately reported.
