Empowering Voters: Special Camps for Electoral Roll Revisions
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Election authorities have unveiled plans to host special camps for revising photo electoral rolls for 2025, starting from November 16. The initiative aims to facilitate voter enrollment and corrections in the electoral roll.
These camps are scheduled for two weekends—November 16, 17, 23, and 24—at designated locations. Over these days, the public can enroll, rectify roll errors, and link Aadhaar with EPIC.
The efforts are a proactive push to maximize voter participation and ensure accuracy in the electoral process prior to the forthcoming elections, an official release stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
