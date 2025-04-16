Trump administration says it's suing Maine over the participation of transgender athletes in girls sports, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:08 IST
Trump administration says it's suing Maine over the participation of transgender athletes in girls sports, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- administration
- suing
- Maine
- transgender
- athletes
- girls
- sports
- legal
- AP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal
Appeals Court Upholds Injunction on Transgender Military Ban
Court Blocks Trump's Transgender Military Ban Again
California Lawmakers Debate on Transgender Athletes in Youth Sports
Sudan: Sexual violence used as weapon of terror against women and girls