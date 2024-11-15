Tensions Mount: Iran Supports Lebanon in Ceasefire Talks with Israel
Iran signals support for Lebanon in its talks to secure a ceasefire with Israel amid intensified conflict affecting Hezbollah, Lebanon's ally backed by Tehran. The U.S. has proposed a truce, yet the situation calls for negotiations aligning with U.N. Resolution 1701 amidst ongoing escalations.
In a dramatic turn of events, Iran has shown support for Lebanon in its efforts to establish a ceasefire with Israel, amidst increased tensions in the region. A senior Iranian official emphasized Tehran's backing of Lebanon's decisions in peace negotiations.
The conflict, which has seen intensified Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah-dominated areas in Beirut, underscores the urgency for diplomacy. The U.S. ambassador has presented a draft ceasefire proposal to Lebanon's parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, endorsed by Hezbollah to lead negotiations.
World powers advocate for an agreement that aligns with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which stipulates Hezbollah's disarmament in the south. Yet, with both sides facing substantial humanitarian challenges, a comprehensive peace deal remains elusive as airstrikes and rocket attacks persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Lebanon
- ceasefire
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- diplomacy
- conflict
- negotiations
- UN Resolution 1701
- airstrikes
ALSO READ
China's Delicate Diplomacy: Navigating the Russia-North Korea Alliance
Tim Walz's Diwali Diplomacy: Wooing Indian-Americans in Pennsylvania
Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict
Russia's Dilemma: Turkey's Dual Role in Ukraine Conflict
Tragedy Strikes Thai Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict