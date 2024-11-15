Left Menu

Tensions Mount: Iran Supports Lebanon in Ceasefire Talks with Israel

Iran signals support for Lebanon in its talks to secure a ceasefire with Israel amid intensified conflict affecting Hezbollah, Lebanon's ally backed by Tehran. The U.S. has proposed a truce, yet the situation calls for negotiations aligning with U.N. Resolution 1701 amidst ongoing escalations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:34 IST
Tensions Mount: Iran Supports Lebanon in Ceasefire Talks with Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Iran has shown support for Lebanon in its efforts to establish a ceasefire with Israel, amidst increased tensions in the region. A senior Iranian official emphasized Tehran's backing of Lebanon's decisions in peace negotiations.

The conflict, which has seen intensified Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah-dominated areas in Beirut, underscores the urgency for diplomacy. The U.S. ambassador has presented a draft ceasefire proposal to Lebanon's parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, endorsed by Hezbollah to lead negotiations.

World powers advocate for an agreement that aligns with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which stipulates Hezbollah's disarmament in the south. Yet, with both sides facing substantial humanitarian challenges, a comprehensive peace deal remains elusive as airstrikes and rocket attacks persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024