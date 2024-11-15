Tensions Mount: Iran Supports Lebanon in Ceasefire Talks with Israel

In a dramatic turn of events, Iran has shown support for Lebanon in its efforts to establish a ceasefire with Israel, amidst increased tensions in the region. A senior Iranian official emphasized Tehran's backing of Lebanon's decisions in peace negotiations.

The conflict, which has seen intensified Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah-dominated areas in Beirut, underscores the urgency for diplomacy. The U.S. ambassador has presented a draft ceasefire proposal to Lebanon's parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, endorsed by Hezbollah to lead negotiations.

World powers advocate for an agreement that aligns with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which stipulates Hezbollah's disarmament in the south. Yet, with both sides facing substantial humanitarian challenges, a comprehensive peace deal remains elusive as airstrikes and rocket attacks persist.

