Tragedy Strikes Young Life in Alleged Robbery-Murder

A 14-year-old girl, the daughter of a businessman in Chitrakoot, was found dead with her throat slit. Police suspect a robbery-murder, as a large sum of money was missing. The incident occurred while she was alone at home, with her body discovered by a family member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Chitrakoot as a 14-year-old girl was found dead in her home with her throat slit, according to local police. Authorities suspect the motive was robbery, citing a significant sum of money missing from the household.

The victim, who was a class 8 student and the daughter of grain merchant Shivnaresh Agrahari, was alone at the time of the incident. Police reports indicate that the suspected intruders may have killed the girl, fearing she recognized them.

The girl's uncle discovered the situation when his niece arrived for tutoring and found the door locked. Subsequent investigations revealed a total of Rs 4-5 lakh missing, amid ongoing efforts to crack the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

