Centre Endorses River Interlinking and Amaravati Development Plans

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) announced on Friday that the central government has approved proposals put forth by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. These include interlinking the Godavari and Pennar rivers and reviving Singapore's participation in the development of Amaravati, the state capital.

Following a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, TDP MP Lavu Krishnadevarayalu revealed that the Centre has given the nod for the river interlinking project. This is seen as crucial for the advancement of the backward Rayalaseema region. The Union finance minister also pledged support for the completion of the Polavaram project.

Further, during discussions, Naidu appealed to Minister Jaishankar to reengage Singapore in the Amaravati initiative, to which there was a positive response. On social media platform X, Naidu praised the Ministry of External Affairs for its ongoing support to meet new developmental goals for Andhra Pradesh. In addition to seeking a GST relaxation for rain-hit Vijayawada, Naidu discussed international educational impacts with the new US administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)