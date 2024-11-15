Gunfire in Sultanpuri: Dispute Sparks Terror
A shooting incident occurred in Sultanpuri, Outer Delhi, raising alarm among residents. A local resident, Bijinder, reported the event, prompting police to investigate. Shells were discovered, suggesting a misfire. Allegedly, local boys fired shots due to a group dispute. The police have opened an investigation.
Sultanpuri, Outer Delhi, became the site of a shooting incident as gunfire erupted, causing panic among locals. According to authorities, the event unfolded around 8 pm on Thursday.
A vigilant response came after a PCR call was made by 45-year-old resident Bijinder. Officers soon arrived, discovering two shell casings at the scene, one of which indicated a misfire.
The shooting is reportedly due to an altercation between two local groups from C block. Police have launched an investigation and registered a case to uncover the motive behind the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
