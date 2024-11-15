Left Menu

Gunfire in Sultanpuri: Dispute Sparks Terror

A shooting incident occurred in Sultanpuri, Outer Delhi, raising alarm among residents. A local resident, Bijinder, reported the event, prompting police to investigate. Shells were discovered, suggesting a misfire. Allegedly, local boys fired shots due to a group dispute. The police have opened an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:02 IST
Gunfire in Sultanpuri: Dispute Sparks Terror
  • Country:
  • India

Sultanpuri, Outer Delhi, became the site of a shooting incident as gunfire erupted, causing panic among locals. According to authorities, the event unfolded around 8 pm on Thursday.

A vigilant response came after a PCR call was made by 45-year-old resident Bijinder. Officers soon arrived, discovering two shell casings at the scene, one of which indicated a misfire.

The shooting is reportedly due to an altercation between two local groups from C block. Police have launched an investigation and registered a case to uncover the motive behind the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024