Gunfire in Sultanpuri: Dispute Sparks Terror

Sultanpuri, Outer Delhi, became the site of a shooting incident as gunfire erupted, causing panic among locals. According to authorities, the event unfolded around 8 pm on Thursday.

A vigilant response came after a PCR call was made by 45-year-old resident Bijinder. Officers soon arrived, discovering two shell casings at the scene, one of which indicated a misfire.

The shooting is reportedly due to an altercation between two local groups from C block. Police have launched an investigation and registered a case to uncover the motive behind the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)