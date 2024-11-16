Incident at UNIFIL West Sector Headquarters
An artillery shell struck UNIFIL's West Sector headquarters in Shama, Southern Lebanon, causing minor damages. No injuries occurred among peacekeepers, according to UNIFIL's statement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-11-2024 01:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 01:20 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
An artillery shell impacted the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon's (UNIFIL) West Sector headquarters situated in Shama, Southern Lebanon, on Thursday.
The UNIFIL confirmed in an official statement that, fortunately, no peacekeepers were injured during the incident.
Only minor damages were reported to the facilities, offering reassurance despite the alarming circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UNIFIL
- artillery
- shell
- Lebanon
- peacekeeping
- headquarters
- Shama
- incident
- damages
- UN
Advertisement