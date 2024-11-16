Left Menu

Thailand's Crackdown on Rohingya Migration

Thailand has arrested 70 illegal immigrants, including children, believed to be Rohingya from Myanmar. They were found on a southern island amidst a spike in migrations to Southeast Asia. The Rohingya face discrimination in Myanmar and often seek refuge in neighboring countries during calmer sea conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 16-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Thailand

In a significant crackdown, Thai authorities have apprehended 70 illegal immigrants, among them 30 children, on an island in the southern part of the country. This group, presumed to be Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, represents the latest influx of migrants to Southeast Asia.

According to Somkane Phothisri, commander of Phang Nga provincial police, initial questioning suggests the group aimed to reach Malaysia or Indonesia. Thousands of Rohingyas undertake perilous sea voyages from Myanmar each year, particularly during the calm months from October to April.

The status of the individuals, whether Rohingya or other Myanmar nationals entering Thailand unlawfully, remains under investigation, according to Phang Nga Governor Supoj Rodrung na Nongkhai. The latest incident comes shortly after similar landings in Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

